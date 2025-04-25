Basis for the Range Rule of Thumb and the Empirical Rule. In Exercises 45–48, find the indicated area under the curve of the standard normal distribution; then convert it to a percentage and fill in the blank. The results form the basis for the range rule of thumb and the empirical rule introduced in Section 3-2.





About __ % of the area is between z = -3.5 and z = 3.5 (or within 3.5 standard deviation of the mean).