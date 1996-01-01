Given the exponential probability density function for and , what is the expected value (mean) of ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Given the following table provides a probability distribution for the random variable :
Which of the following statements is true about this probability distribution?
1 0.2 2 0.5 3 0.3
A
The probability of being 2 is less than the probability of being 1.
B
The sum of all probabilities is equal to .
C
The probability of being 3 is the highest among all values.
D
The sum of all probabilities is greater than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the probabilities given for each value of the random variable \(X\): \(P(X=1) = 0.2\), \(P(X=2) = 0.5\), and \(P(X=3) = 0.3\).
Recall that for any probability distribution, the sum of all probabilities must equal 1. This is a fundamental property of probability distributions.
Calculate the sum of the given probabilities: \$0.2 + 0.5 + 0.3$.
Compare the individual probabilities to determine which is the highest: check if \(P(X=3)\) is greater than \(P(X=1)\) and \(P(X=2)\).
Evaluate the statements based on your calculations: verify if the sum equals 1, if any probability is less than another, and if the sum is greater than 1.
