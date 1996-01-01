Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a voluntary response sample?
A
An online poll where anyone can choose to participate is conducted.
B
A newspaper invites readers to submit their views on a recent event.
C
A radio show asks listeners to call in if they have an opinion on a topic.
D
A researcher randomly selects students from a class list to participate in a survey.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a voluntary response sample is: it is a sampling method where participants choose themselves to be part of the sample, often leading to bias because only those with strong opinions tend to respond.
Examine each option to see if participants are self-selecting (volunteering) or if they are chosen by the researcher.
For the first three options (online poll, newspaper invitation, radio call-in), participants decide on their own to respond, which fits the definition of voluntary response samples.
For the last option, the researcher randomly selects students from a class list, meaning participants do not self-select but are chosen randomly, which is not a voluntary response sample.
Conclude that the option where the researcher randomly selects students is the one that is NOT a voluntary response sample.
