Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about covariance is correct?
A
A covariance of always means the variables are independent.
B
Covariance is unaffected by the scale of the variables.
C
Covariance measures the direction of the linear relationship between two random variables.
D
Covariance is always a value between and .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of covariance: for two random variables X and Y, covariance is given by the formula \(\text{Cov}(X,Y) = E[(X - E[X])(Y - E[Y])]\), where \(E\) denotes the expected value.
Understand that covariance measures how two variables change together. A positive covariance indicates that the variables tend to increase or decrease together, while a negative covariance indicates that one tends to increase when the other decreases.
Note that a covariance of zero means there is no linear relationship between the variables, but it does not necessarily imply independence, because variables can be dependent in a nonlinear way.
Recognize that covariance is affected by the scale of the variables. If you multiply a variable by a constant, the covariance changes accordingly, so it is not scale-invariant.
Remember that covariance is not restricted to values between 0 and 1; it can take any real value depending on the variables' distributions and scales.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a sample size of and a sample standard deviation of , what is the value of the sample variance?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A florist has roses, tulips, and daisies in a basket. If one flower is selected at random for a bouquet, what is the probability that the selected flower is a tulip?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic concepts of probability, how do scientists use when describing risks?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In probability theory, when is it appropriate to calculate the of a random variable?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true of statistical forecasting methods that capture historic trends?
1
views
