In the context of basic probability and scientific polling, what is typically the first step in conducting a scientific poll?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes Bayesian probability and its use in research?
A
Bayesian probability interprets probability as a measure of belief or certainty about an event, and it is used in research to update probabilities as new evidence becomes available.
B
Bayesian probability is only used for hypothesis testing in experimental physics and is not applicable to other research fields.
C
Bayesian probability defines probability as the long-run frequency of an event occurring in repeated trials, and it is used in research to estimate population parameters.
D
Bayesian probability assumes all outcomes are equally likely and is used in research to calculate the mean of a data set.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Bayesian probability is a framework for interpreting probability as a degree of belief or certainty about an event, rather than just the frequency of occurrence.
Recognize that Bayesian methods allow researchers to update their probability estimates as new data or evidence becomes available, using Bayes' theorem.
Recall Bayes' theorem formula: \(P(A|B) = \frac{P(B|A) \times P(A)}{P(B)}\), where \(P(A|B)\) is the updated probability of event A given evidence B.
Note that Bayesian probability is widely applicable across many research fields, not limited to experimental physics, and is useful for making inferences and decisions under uncertainty.
Contrast Bayesian probability with frequentist probability, which defines probability as the long-run frequency of events, and understand that Bayesian probability focuses on belief updating rather than fixed frequencies.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability that Mountain View gets at least inches of rain in a month is . What percent of the time did Mountain View get at least inches of rain in a month?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about conditional and marginal probabilities is correct? Select the single correct option.
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, what is the sample space when rolling a standard -sided die?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A spinner is divided into equal sections: are red, are blue, and are green. If the spinner is spun once, what is the probability that it will land on a red section?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations