If students in a class of passed an exam, what percent of the class passed?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following events has a theoretical probability equal to ?
A
Flipping a fair coin and getting heads
B
Drawing a heart from a standard deck of cards
C
Rolling a fair six-sided die and getting a multiple of
D
Rolling a fair six-sided die and getting a number less than
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of theoretical probability, which is calculated as the ratio of the number of favorable outcomes to the total number of possible outcomes. The formula is: \(\text{Probability} = \frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of possible outcomes}}\).
Step 2: Analyze each event to determine the number of favorable outcomes and total outcomes. For example, a fair six-sided die has 6 possible outcomes: {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}.
Step 3: Calculate the probability for the event 'Rolling a fair six-sided die and getting a multiple of 3'. The favorable outcomes are {3, 6}, so the number of favorable outcomes is 2. The total outcomes are 6. Thus, the probability is \(\frac{2}{6}\).
Step 4: Simplify the fraction \(\frac{2}{6}\) to its lowest terms to check if it equals \(\frac{1}{3}\).
Step 5: Repeat the same process for the other events (flipping a coin, drawing a heart, rolling less than 3) and compare their probabilities to \(\frac{1}{3}\) to confirm which event matches the theoretical probability of \(\frac{1}{3}\).
