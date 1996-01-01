Which term refers to data that have a relationship with the answer needed in a probability study?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
A
Each probability can be negative and the sum of all probabilities is .
B
Each probability is between and , but the sum of all probabilities can be any positive number.
C
Each probability is greater than and the sum of all probabilities is less than .
D
Each probability is between and the sum of all probabilities is .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the two fundamental requirements for a discrete probability distribution: each individual probability must be a valid probability value, and the total probability must account for all possible outcomes.
First, understand that probabilities cannot be negative because a probability represents the likelihood of an event, which cannot be less than zero. Therefore, each probability must satisfy the inequality \$0 \leq P \leq 1$.
Second, the sum of the probabilities of all possible outcomes in the distribution must equal 1, since the total probability of all mutually exclusive outcomes covers the entire sample space. This is expressed as \(\sum P = 1\).
Evaluate the given options against these two requirements: probabilities must be between 0 and 1 inclusive, and their sum must be exactly 1.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'Each probability is between \$0 \leq P \leq 1\( and the sum of all probabilities is \)1$,' because it satisfies both essential conditions for a discrete probability distribution.
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
