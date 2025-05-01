37. Water Pollution An environmental agency is analyzing water samples from 80 lakes for pollution. Five of the lakes have dangerously high levels of dioxin. Six lakes are randomly selected from the sample. Use technology to find how many ways one polluted lake and five nonpolluted lakes can be chosen.
Board of Directors The University of Colorado Board of Directors has 23 members. One member serves as board chair and another serves as vice chair. Given the names of the 23
board members, what is the probability of randomly selecting the name of the chair and the name of the vice chair? (Source: University of Colorado)
Shuffle Play You use a shuffle playback feature to randomly play songs in a playlist. The playlist of 56 songs includes 15 instrumental songs.
a. What is the probability that the first three songs to play are instrumental songs? (Assume a song cannot be repeated.)
Officers The offices of president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer for an environmental club will be filled from a pool of 14 candidates. Six of the candidates are members of the debate team.
b. What is the probability that none of the offices are filled by members of the debate team?
50. Investment Committee A company has 200 employees, consisting of 144 women and 56 men. The company wants to select five employees to serve as an investment committee.
a. Use technology to find the number of ways that 5 employees can be selected from 200.
50. Investment Committee A company has 200 employees, consisting of 144 women and 56 men. The company wants to select five employees to serve as an investment committee.
d. Explain how the company can select a representative sample of the male and female population of employees.
Warehouse In Exercises 51-54, a warehouse employs 24 workers on first shift, 17 workers on second shift, and 13 workers on third shift. Eight workers are chosen at random to be
interviewed about the work environment.
Find the probability of choosing four third-shift workers.
Cards In Exercises 59-62, you are dealt a hand of five cards from a standard deck of 52 playing cards.
59. Find the probability of being dealt two clubs and one of each of the other three suits.
6. A shipment of 250 netbooks contains 3 defective units. Determine how many ways a vending company can buy three of these units and receive
c. at least one good unit.
Your dorm enters 15 out of 65 plastic numbered ducks in a duck race. The ducks are all dumped into a stream and drift to the finish line. What is the probability that three of your dorm's ducks finish first, second, and third?
In Exercises 45-48, use combinations and permutations.
46. Five players on a basketball team must each choose one of the five players on the opposing team to defend. In how many ways can the players choose their defensive assignments?
In Exercises 45-48, use combinations and permutations.
48. An employer must hire 2 people from a list of 13 applicants. In how many ways can the employer choose to hire the two people?
In Exercises 49-53, use counting principles to find the probability.
50. A security code consists of three letters and one digit. The first letter cannot be A, B, or C. What is the probability of guessing the security code on the first try?
In Exercises 49-53, use counting principles to find the probability.
52. A class of 40 students takes a statistics exam. The results are shown in the table at the left. Three students are selected at random. What is the probability that
b. all three students received a C or better?
In Exercises 49-53, use counting principles to find the probability.
52. A class of 40 students takes a statistics exam. The results are shown in the table at the left. Three students are selected at random. What is the probability that
d. all three students received a B or a C?