Matching Probabilities In Exercises 11-16, match the event with its probability.
a. 0.95
b. 0.005
c. 0.25
d. 0
e. 0.375
f. 0.5
16. You toss a coin four times. What is the probability of tossing tails exactly half of the time?
In Exercises 7-14, perform the indicated calculation.
9.8C3
In Exercises 15-18, determine whether the situation involves permutations, combinations, or neither. Explain your reasoning.
17. The number of ways 2 captains can be chosen from 28 players on a lacrosse team
20. Skating Eight people compete in a short track speed skating race. Assuming that there are no ties, in how many different orders can the skaters finish?
23. Footrace There are 72 runners in a 10-kilometer race. How many ways can the runners finish first, second, and third?
25. Playlist A band is preparing a setlist of 21 songs for a concert. How many different ways can the band play the first six songs?
31. Experiment A researcher is randomly selecting a treatment group of 10 human subjects from a group of 20 people taking part in an experiment. In how many different ways can the treatment group be selected?
34. Lottery Number Selection A lottery has 52 numbers. In how many different ways can six of the numbers be selected? (Assume the order of selection is not important.)