Combinations Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order of selection does not matter. In this context, when hiring 2 people from 13 applicants, we are interested in how many unique groups of 2 can be formed, regardless of the order in which they are chosen. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations

Factorial The factorial of a non-negative integer n, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers up to n. Factorials are essential in calculating combinations and permutations, as they help determine the total arrangements of items. For example, 5! equals 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations