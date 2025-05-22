Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 3.4.59
Textbook Question
Cards In Exercises 59-62, you are dealt a hand of five cards from a standard deck of 52 playing cards.
59. Find the probability of being dealt two clubs and one of each of the other three suits.
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the probability of being dealt a hand of five cards where two are clubs, and one card is from each of the other three suits (hearts, diamonds, and spades). A standard deck has 52 cards, with 13 cards in each suit.
Step 2: Calculate the number of ways to choose 2 clubs from the 13 available clubs. Use the combination formula: C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), where n is the total number of items, and k is the number of items to choose. Here, n = 13 and k = 2. This gives the number of ways to select 2 clubs.
Step 3: Calculate the number of ways to choose 1 card from each of the other three suits (hearts, diamonds, and spades). For each suit, there are 13 cards, and you need to choose 1 card. Use the combination formula C(13, 1) for each suit. Multiply the results for the three suits together to get the total number of ways to choose these cards.
Step 4: Multiply the results from Step 2 and Step 3 to find the total number of favorable outcomes. This represents the number of ways to form a hand with 2 clubs and 1 card from each of the other three suits.
Step 5: Calculate the total number of possible 5-card hands from a 52-card deck using the combination formula C(52, 5). Finally, divide the number of favorable outcomes (from Step 4) by the total number of possible hands (from this step) to find the probability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of card games, it is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. Understanding probability is essential for determining the chances of being dealt specific combinations of cards.
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and permutations of objects. In this scenario, it helps calculate the number of ways to choose cards from a deck. For example, to find the number of ways to select two clubs and one card from each of the other suits, combinatorial formulas are used to determine the total arrangements.
Deck of Cards
A standard deck of playing cards consists of 52 cards divided into four suits: clubs, diamonds, hearts, and spades. Each suit contains 13 cards. Understanding the composition of the deck is crucial for calculating probabilities and combinations, as it provides the basis for determining how many cards of each suit are available when forming a hand.
