Problem 3.4.44b
Officers The offices of president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer for an environmental club will be filled from a pool of 14 candidates. Six of the candidates are members of the debate team.
b. What is the probability that none of the offices are filled by members of the debate team?
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that none of the four offices (president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer) are filled by members of the debate team. There are 14 candidates in total, 6 of whom are members of the debate team, leaving 8 candidates who are not members of the debate team.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of ways to assign the four offices. Since the order of selection matters (e.g., president is different from vice president), this is a permutation problem. The total number of permutations is given by the formula: .
Step 3: Calculate the number of favorable outcomes where none of the offices are filled by members of the debate team. Since there are 8 candidates who are not members of the debate team, we calculate the number of permutations of 4 offices from these 8 candidates using the formula: .
Step 4: Compute the probability that none of the offices are filled by members of the debate team. The probability is the ratio of the number of favorable outcomes to the total number of outcomes: .
Step 5: Simplify the probability expression and interpret the result. This will give you the likelihood that none of the offices are filled by members of the debate team. Ensure you understand that this probability is based on the assumption that all candidates are equally likely to be chosen.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance that none of the selected candidates for the club offices are members of the debate team. Understanding how to compute probabilities is essential for solving the question.
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and permutations of objects. In this scenario, it is crucial to determine how many ways the offices can be filled from the pool of candidates, specifically focusing on the selection of candidates who are not members of the debate team. This concept helps in calculating the total possible outcomes.
Complementary Events
Complementary events are pairs of outcomes where one event occurs if and only if the other does not. In this question, the event of interest is that none of the offices are filled by debate team members, which can be analyzed by considering the complementary event of at least one office being filled by a debate team member. This understanding aids in simplifying the probability calculations.
