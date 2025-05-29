Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance of a specific outcome—in this case, three of your dorm's ducks finishing in the top three positions of the race. The probability can be calculated using the formula: P(Event) = Number of favorable outcomes / Total number of outcomes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Combinations and Permutations Combinations and permutations are mathematical concepts used to count the arrangements of items. Permutations consider the order of selection, which is crucial here since the finishing positions (first, second, third) matter. The number of ways to arrange 'r' items from a set of 'n' can be calculated using permutations, denoted as nPr = n! / (n-r)!, where '!' denotes factorial. Recommended video: 03:18 03:18 Permutations vs. Combinations