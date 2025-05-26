Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Permutations Permutations refer to the different arrangements of a set of items where the order matters. In the context of the basketball question, each player choosing a defender from the opposing team represents a unique arrangement, as the specific choice of defender by each player affects the overall assignment. Recommended video: 07:11 07:11 Introduction to Permutations

Combinations Combinations involve selecting items from a larger set where the order does not matter. While the basketball scenario primarily deals with permutations, understanding combinations is essential for grasping how selections can be made without regard to the order of choices, which can be relevant in different contexts. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations