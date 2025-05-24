Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Counting
3:04 minutes
Problem 3.R.50
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49-53, use counting principles to find the probability.
50. A security code consists of three letters and one digit. The first letter cannot be A, B, or C. What is the probability of guessing the security code on the first try?
1
Step 1: Determine the total number of possible outcomes for the security code. The code consists of three letters and one digit. For the first letter, there are 23 choices (since the first letter cannot be A, B, or C, leaving 26 - 3 = 23 letters). For the second and third letters, there are 26 choices each (no restrictions). For the digit, there are 10 choices (0 through 9). Multiply these possibilities together to find the total number of possible codes: 23 × 26 × 26 × 10.
Step 2: Recognize that there is only one correct security code. This means there is only one favorable outcome.
Step 3: Use the formula for probability: \( P = \frac{\text{Number of Favorable Outcomes}}{\text{Total Number of Possible Outcomes}} \). Substitute the values from Step 1 and Step 2 into this formula.
Step 4: Simplify the fraction obtained in Step 3 to express the probability in its simplest form.
Step 5: Interpret the result as the probability of guessing the security code correctly on the first try.
