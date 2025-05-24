Step 1: Determine the total number of possible outcomes for the security code. The code consists of three letters and one digit. For the first letter, there are 23 choices (since the first letter cannot be A, B, or C, leaving 26 - 3 = 23 letters). For the second and third letters, there are 26 choices each (no restrictions). For the digit, there are 10 choices (0 through 9). Multiply these possibilities together to find the total number of possible codes: 23 × 26 × 26 × 10.