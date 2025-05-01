Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.

30. Standardized Test Scores According to a survey, 57.8% of college-seeking high school seniors say they have taken one of the standardized tests for potential college students. Of these, 35.6% say they do not plan to submit their score with their college applications. (Adapted from Niche)

b. Find the probability that a randomly selected college-seeking high school senior took one of the standardized tests and plans to submit this score with their college

applications.