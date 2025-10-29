High School Dropouts According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8.0% of 16- to 24-year-olds are high school dropouts. In addition, 2.1% of 16- to 24-year-olds are high school dropouts and unemployed. What is the probability that a randomly selected 16- to 24-year-old is unemployed, given he or she is a dropout?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Golf Balls
The local golf store sells an “onion bag” that contains 35 “experienced” golf balls. Suppose that the bag contains 20 Titleists, 8 Maxflis, and 7 Top Flites. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
b. What is the probability that the first ball selected is a Titleist and the second is a Maxfli?"
Key Concepts
Probability of Sequential Events
Tree Diagrams
Dependent Events
[NW] Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you just received a shipment of six televisions and two are defective. If two televisions are randomly selected, compute the probability that both televisions work. What is the probability that at least one does not work?
Packaging Error
Because of a manufacturing error, three cans of regular soda were accidentally filled with diet soda and placed into a 12-pack. Suppose that two cans are randomly selected from the 12-pack.
a. Determine the probability that both contain diet soda.
"Planting Tulips
A bag of 30 tulip bulbs purchased from a nursery contains 12 red tulip bulbs, 10 yellow tulip bulbs, and 8 purple tulip bulbs. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
c. What is the probability that the first bulb selected is yellow and the second is red?
"
Two of a Kind Follow the outline presented in Problem 67 to determine the probability of being dealt exactly one pair.
What is the probability that a card player draws two aces from a standard deck of 52 cards if they keep the first card after drawing it?
A library has chosen to select the two monthly book club reads by randomly choosing two books from a list of top 100 adult reads posted in the local newspaper. On the list, 62 books are fiction and 38 books are nonfiction. What is the probability of choosing two nonfiction books for this month's book club meeting?