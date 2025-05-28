Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
4:58 minutes
Problem 3.2.23a
Textbook Question
Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
23. Celebrities as Role Models In a sample of 1103 probable voters, three out of four say they would like entertainers to address social and political issues. Two probable voters are selected at random. (Source: The Hollywood Reporter)
a. Find the probability that both probable voters would like entertainers to address social and political issues.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The Multiplication Rule is used to find the probability of two independent events occurring together. Here, we need to calculate the probability that both selected voters would like entertainers to address social and political issues.
Step 2: Determine the probability of a single voter liking entertainers to address social and political issues. From the problem, three out of four voters (or 75%) express this preference. Represent this probability as P(A) = 0.75.
Step 3: Since two voters are selected at random, and the selection is independent, the probability of both voters expressing the same preference can be calculated using the Multiplication Rule: P(A and B) = P(A) × P(B).
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Since P(A) = 0.75 and P(B) = 0.75 (independent events), the formula becomes P(A and B) = 0.75 × 0.75.
Step 5: Perform the multiplication to find the probability. The result will give the probability that both probable voters would like entertainers to address social and political issues.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication Rule of Probability
The Multiplication Rule of Probability states that the probability of two independent events both occurring is the product of their individual probabilities. In this context, if the selection of voters is independent, the probability that both selected voters want entertainers to address social issues can be calculated by multiplying the probability of the first voter wanting this by the probability of the second voter wanting it.
Recommended video:
Independent Events
Independent events are those whose outcomes do not affect each other. In this scenario, the choice of one voter does not influence the choice of another. Understanding that the selections are independent is crucial for applying the Multiplication Rule correctly, as it allows us to treat the probabilities of each selection separately.
Recommended video:
Probability Calculation
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. To find the probability that both selected voters would like entertainers to address social issues, one must first determine the individual probability based on the sample data and then apply the Multiplication Rule to find the combined probability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice