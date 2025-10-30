In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
22. Getting high grades and being awarded an academic scholarship
Master Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
22. Getting high grades and being awarded an academic scholarship
High School Dropouts According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8.0% of 16- to 24-year-olds are high school dropouts. In addition, 2.1% of 16- to 24-year-olds are high school dropouts and unemployed. What is the probability that a randomly selected 16- to 24-year-old is unemployed, given he or she is a dropout?
[NW] Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you just received a shipment of six televisions and two are defective. If two televisions are randomly selected, compute the probability that both televisions work. What is the probability that at least one does not work?
Packaging Error
Because of a manufacturing error, three cans of regular soda were accidentally filled with diet soda and placed into a 12-pack. Suppose that two cans are randomly selected from the 12-pack.
a. Determine the probability that both contain diet soda.
"Golf Balls
The local golf store sells an “onion bag” that contains 35 “experienced” golf balls. Suppose that the bag contains 20 Titleists, 8 Maxflis, and 7 Top Flites. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
b. What is the probability that the first ball selected is a Titleist and the second is a Maxfli?"
Two of a Kind Follow the outline presented in Problem 67 to determine the probability of being dealt exactly one pair.
What is the probability that a card player draws two aces from a standard deck of 52 cards if they keep the first card after drawing it?
A library has chosen to select the two monthly book club reads by randomly choosing two books from a list of top 100 adult reads posted in the local newspaper. On the list, 62 books are fiction and 38 books are nonfiction. What is the probability of choosing two nonfiction books for this month's book club meeting?