In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
22. Getting high grades and being awarded an academic scholarship
Master Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
22. Getting high grades and being awarded an academic scholarship
High School Dropouts According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8.0% of 16- to 24-year-olds are high school dropouts. In addition, 2.1% of 16- to 24-year-olds are high school dropouts and unemployed. What is the probability that a randomly selected 16- to 24-year-old is unemployed, given he or she is a dropout?
[NW] Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you just received a shipment of six televisions and two are defective. If two televisions are randomly selected, compute the probability that both televisions work. What is the probability that at least one does not work?
Packaging Error
Because of a manufacturing error, three cans of regular soda were accidentally filled with diet soda and placed into a 12-pack. Suppose that two cans are randomly selected from the 12-pack.
a. Determine the probability that both contain diet soda.
"Planting Tulips
A bag of 30 tulip bulbs purchased from a nursery contains 12 red tulip bulbs, 10 yellow tulip bulbs, and 8 purple tulip bulbs. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
c. What is the probability that the first bulb selected is yellow and the second is red?
"
"Golf Balls
The local golf store sells an “onion bag” that contains 35 “experienced” golf balls. Suppose that the bag contains 20 Titleists, 8 Maxflis, and 7 Top Flites. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
b. What is the probability that the first ball selected is a Titleist and the second is a Maxfli?"
"A Flush
A flush in the card game of poker occurs if a player gets five cards that are all the same suit (clubs, diamonds, hearts, or spades). Answer the following questions to obtain the probability of being dealt a flush in five cards.
c. A royal flush in the game of poker occurs if the player gets the cards Ten, Jack, Queen, King, and Ace all in the same suit. Use the procedure given in parts (a) and (b) to compute the probability of being dealt a royal flush."
Mega Millions In Mega Millions, an urn contains balls numbered 1–56, and a second urn contains balls numbered 1–46. From the first urn, 5 balls are chosen randomly, without replacement and without regard to order. From the second urn, 1 ball is chosen randomly. For a \$1 bet, a player chooses one set of five numbers to match the balls selected from the first urn and one number to match the ball selected from the second urn. To win, all six numbers must match; that is, the player must match the first 5 balls selected from the first urn and the single ball selected from the second urn. What is the probability of winning the Mega Millions with a single ticket?