Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
3:00 minutes
Problem 3.2.29a
Textbook Question
Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
29. In Vitro Fertilization In a recent year, about 1.9% of all infants born in the U.S. were conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART). Of the ART deliveries, about 26.4% resulted in multiple births. (Source: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report)
a. Find the probability that a randomly selected infant was conceived through ART and was part of a multiple birth.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected infant was conceived through ART and was part of a multiple birth. This involves using the Multiplication Rule for probabilities.
Recall the Multiplication Rule: The probability of two events A and B both occurring is given by P(A and B) = P(A) × P(B|A), where P(B|A) is the probability of event B occurring given that event A has occurred.
Identify the events: Let event A be 'an infant was conceived through ART' and event B be 'an infant was part of a multiple birth given that they were conceived through ART.' From the problem, P(A) = 0.019 (1.9%) and P(B|A) = 0.264 (26.4%).
Apply the Multiplication Rule: Substitute the given probabilities into the formula P(A and B) = P(A) × P(B|A). This becomes P(A and B) = 0.019 × 0.264.
Interpret the result: The product of these probabilities will give the probability that a randomly selected infant was conceived through ART and was part of a multiple birth. Perform the multiplication to find the final probability.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication Rule
The Multiplication Rule in probability states that the probability of two independent events occurring together is the product of their individual probabilities. In this context, it helps calculate the likelihood of an infant being conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART) and also being part of a multiple birth. This rule is essential for combining probabilities in scenarios where events are dependent or independent.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Conditional Probability
Conditional probability refers to the probability of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. In this question, understanding the probability of multiple births given that an infant was conceived through ART is crucial. This concept allows us to refine our calculations by focusing on the specific conditions of the events involved.
Recommended video:
Joint Probability
Joint probability is the probability of two events happening at the same time. In this case, it involves finding the probability that an infant is both conceived through ART and is part of a multiple birth. This concept is key to solving the problem, as it combines the probabilities of the two related events into a single measure.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice