Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.

29. In Vitro Fertilization In a recent year, about 1.9% of all infants born in the U.S. were conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART). Of the ART deliveries, about 26.4% resulted in multiple births. (Source: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report)

a. Find the probability that a randomly selected infant was conceived through ART and was part of a multiple birth.