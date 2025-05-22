Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
Problem 3.Q.4
Textbook Question
4. Determine whether the events are mutually exclusive. Then determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
Event A: A bowler having the highest game in a 40-game tournament
Event B: Losing the bowling tournament
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define mutually exclusive events. Mutually exclusive events are events that cannot occur at the same time. For example, if one event happens, the other cannot happen. Analyze whether Event A (having the highest game) and Event B (losing the tournament) can occur simultaneously.
Step 2: Evaluate whether Event A and Event B are mutually exclusive. Consider if it is possible for a bowler to have the highest game in a tournament but still lose the tournament. If this is possible, the events are not mutually exclusive. If it is not possible, the events are mutually exclusive.
Step 3: Define independent and dependent events. Independent events are events where the occurrence of one event does not affect the probability of the other event occurring. Dependent events are events where the occurrence of one event affects the probability of the other event.
Step 4: Assess whether Event A and Event B are independent or dependent. Consider whether having the highest game (Event A) affects the likelihood of losing the tournament (Event B). If the outcome of one event influences the other, the events are dependent. If not, they are independent.
Step 5: Summarize your reasoning. Based on the analysis of mutual exclusivity and independence, explain your conclusions about the relationship between Event A and Event B. Provide logical justification for your determination.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mutually Exclusive Events
Mutually exclusive events are those that cannot occur at the same time. In the context of the question, if Event A (a bowler having the highest game) occurs, it implies that the bowler cannot simultaneously lose the tournament (Event B). Therefore, these two events are mutually exclusive.
Independent Events
Independent events are those where the occurrence of one event does not affect the probability of the other event occurring. In this case, if a bowler has the highest game, it does not influence the outcome of losing the tournament, as the highest score does not guarantee winning. Thus, these events are dependent on each other.
Dependent Events
Dependent events are those where the outcome of one event affects the outcome of another. In this scenario, if a bowler has the highest game, it is likely that they would not lose the tournament, indicating a relationship between the two events. This dependency suggests that the events are not independent.
