[NW] Acceptance Sampling Suppose that you just received a shipment of six televisions and two are defective. If two televisions are randomly selected, compute the probability that both televisions work. What is the probability that at least one does not work?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Two of a Kind Follow the outline presented in Problem 67 to determine the probability of being dealt exactly one pair.
Key Concepts
Probability of a Specific Event
Combinatorics and Counting Techniques
Definition of Exactly One Pair in Poker Hands
Watch next
Master Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Packaging Error
Because of a manufacturing error, three cans of regular soda were accidentally filled with diet soda and placed into a 12-pack. Suppose that two cans are randomly selected from the 12-pack.
a. Determine the probability that both contain diet soda.
"Planting Tulips
A bag of 30 tulip bulbs purchased from a nursery contains 12 red tulip bulbs, 10 yellow tulip bulbs, and 8 purple tulip bulbs. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
c. What is the probability that the first bulb selected is yellow and the second is red?
"
"Golf Balls
The local golf store sells an “onion bag” that contains 35 “experienced” golf balls. Suppose that the bag contains 20 Titleists, 8 Maxflis, and 7 Top Flites. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
b. What is the probability that the first ball selected is a Titleist and the second is a Maxfli?"
What is the probability that a card player draws two aces from a standard deck of 52 cards if they keep the first card after drawing it?
A library has chosen to select the two monthly book club reads by randomly choosing two books from a list of top 100 adult reads posted in the local newspaper. On the list, 62 books are fiction and 38 books are nonfiction. What is the probability of choosing two nonfiction books for this month's book club meeting?
About 15% of people in a town have both a cat and a dog. As 64% of residents have a dog, what is the probability that someone in the town owns a cat, given they have a dog?
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
23. Celebrities as Role Models In a sample of 1103 probable voters, three out of four say they would like entertainers to address social and political issues. Two probable voters are selected at random. (Source: The Hollywood Reporter)
b. Find the probability that neither probable voter would like entertainers to address social and political issues."