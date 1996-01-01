To study the concentration of a particular pollutant (in parts per million) in a local river, an environmental scientist collects 32 water samples from random locations. They get ppm & know from previous data that ppm. Make a 99% conf. int. for the mean pollutant concentration.
When using the Student's distribution to construct a confidence interval for the population mean, which of the following conditions must be met?
A technician wants to estimate the average battery life of a new type of smart phone, so he tests 8 randomly selected phones & records the data below. Assuming battery life has a normal dist, make a 90% conf. int. for the mean battery life.
Age of Death-Row InmatesIn 2002, the mean age of an inmate on death row was 40.7 years, according to data from the U.S. Department of Justice. A sociologist wondered whether the mean age of a death-row inmate has changed since then. She randomly selects 32 death-row inmates and finds that their mean age is 38.9, with a standard deviation of 9.6. Construct a 95% confidence interval about the mean age. What does the interval imply?
Suppose you are constructing a conditional relative frequency table by column for a survey of students' favorite subjects. If the relative frequencies in one column are , , and , and the sum of the column must be , which value for completes the table?
When constructing a confidence interval for the population mean with a sample size of , which constant should be used as the critical value if the population standard deviation is known?
In the context of confidence intervals for a population mean, what happens to the expected value of the sample mean as the sample size increases?
