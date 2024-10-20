- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
You want to purchase one of the new Altima. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000. Assume a population standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
(24992.5, 25007.5); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24992.5 and $25007.5.
(24882.438, 25117.563); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24882.438 and $25117.563.
(24764.875, 25235.15); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24764.875 and $25235.15.
(24529.75, 25470.25); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24529.75 and $25470.25.