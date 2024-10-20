Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Gas prices are getting more and more expensive. The average gas price, from a random sample of 100 gas stations, was $3.50. It is assumed that gas prices have a standard deviation of $0.04. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the true mean gas price in the United States.
A
(3.500, 3.500)
B
(3.497, 3.503)
C
(3.495, 3.505)
D
(3.496, 3.504)