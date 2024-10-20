Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Books get more and more expensive every semester, but the distribution of their prices is always normal. 25 randomly selected students in your school spent, on average $500 with a standard deviation of $50. Construct a 98% confidence interval for the true spending on books.
A
(476.74, 523.26)
B
(499.90, 500.10)
C
(490.20, 509.80)
D
(488.38, 511.62)