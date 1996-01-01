When constructing a confidence interval for the population mean with a sample size of , which constant should be used as the critical value if the population standard deviation is known?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following calculations is not derived from the confidence interval for a population mean ?
In the context of confidence intervals for a population mean, what happens to the expected value of the sample mean as the sample size increases?
When drawing independent random samples from two normal populations, what is the distribution of the difference between the sample means ?
In the context of confidence intervals for population mean, an interval estimate is used to estimate .
A properly drawn random sample of one thousand individuals is used to estimate a population mean. The sampling error for the sample mean is roughly plus or minus what percent of the population mean (assuming a normal distribution and no prior knowledge of population standard deviation)?
If the significance level is , what is the corresponding confidence level for a confidence interval for the population mean?
Gas prices are getting more and more expensive. The average gas price, from a random sample of 100 gas stations, was \$3.50. It is assumed that gas prices have a standard deviation of \$0.04. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the true mean gas price in the United States.
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean practice set
