Age of Death-Row InmatesIn 2002, the mean age of an inmate on death row was 40.7 years, according to data from the U.S. Department of Justice. A sociologist wondered whether the mean age of a death-row inmate has changed since then. She randomly selects 32 death-row inmates and finds that their mean age is 38.9, with a standard deviation of 9.6. Construct a 95% confidence interval about the mean age. What does the interval imply?