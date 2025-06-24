Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 6.T.4a
Use the standard normal distribution or the t-distribution to construct the indicated confidence interval for the population mean of each data set. Justify your decision. If neither distribution can be used, explain why. Interpret the results.
a. In a random sample of 40 patients, the mean waiting time at a dentist’s office was 20 minutes and the standard deviation was 7.5 minutes. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean.
Determine which distribution to use: Since the sample size is 40 (greater than 30), the Central Limit Theorem applies, and the sample mean can be approximated by a normal distribution. Additionally, the population standard deviation is not provided, so we use the t-distribution.
Identify the necessary values: The sample mean (\( \bar{x} \)) is 20 minutes, the sample standard deviation (\( s \)) is 7.5 minutes, the sample size (\( n \)) is 40, and the confidence level is 95%.
Find the critical value: For a 95% confidence level and degrees of freedom (\( df = n - 1 = 40 - 1 = 39 \)), use a t-distribution table or software to find the critical value (\( t^* \)).
Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE): Use the formula \( SE = \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( s \) is the sample standard deviation and \( n \) is the sample size.
Construct the confidence interval: Use the formula \( \bar{x} \pm t^* \cdot SE \), where \( \bar{x} \) is the sample mean, \( t^* \) is the critical value, and \( SE \) is the standard error. This will give the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, with a mean of zero and a standard deviation of one. It is used in statistics to determine probabilities and critical values for hypothesis testing and confidence intervals. When sample sizes are large (typically n > 30), the Central Limit Theorem allows us to use this distribution to approximate the sampling distribution of the sample mean.
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
t-Distribution
The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is used when the sample size is small (n < 30) or when the population standard deviation is unknown. It is similar to the standard normal distribution but has heavier tails, which provides a more accurate estimate of the population mean in these cases. The t-distribution is essential for constructing confidence intervals and conducting hypothesis tests when dealing with small samples.
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage (e.g., 95%). It is calculated using the sample mean, the standard deviation, and the appropriate critical value from either the standard normal or t-distribution. Interpreting a confidence interval involves understanding that if the same sampling process were repeated multiple times, a certain percentage of the intervals would contain the true population mean.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
