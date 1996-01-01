True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
As the sample size increases, the standard deviation of the distribution of sample means increases.
As the sample size increases, the standard deviation of the distribution of sample means increases.
As the sample size increases, the mean of the distribution of sample means increases.
In Exercises 1–4, a population has a mean mu and a standard deviation sigma. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means with sample size n.
Mu = 1275, sigma =6, n = 1000
Mu = 790, sigma =48, n = 250
Mu = 45, sigma =15, n = 100
Mu = 150, sigma =25, n = 49
Finding Probabilities In Exercises 15–18, the population mean and standard deviation are given. Find the indicated probability and determine whether the given sample mean would be considered unusual.
For a random sample of n=36, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 12,750 or greater than 12,753 when mu=12750 and 1.7.
For a random sample of n=45, find the probability of a sample mean being greater than 551 when mu=550 and sigma=3.7.
For a random sample of n=64, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 24.3 when Mu=24 and sigma=1.25.