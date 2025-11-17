In Exercises 1–4, a population has a mean mu and a standard deviation sigma. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means with sample size n.
Mu = 150, sigma =25, n = 49
Finding Probabilities In Exercises 15–18, the population mean and standard deviation are given. Find the indicated probability and determine whether the given sample mean would be considered unusual.
For a random sample of n=36, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 12,750 or greater than 12,753 when mu=12750 and 1.7.
For a random sample of n=45, find the probability of a sample mean being greater than 551 when mu=550 and sigma=3.7.
For a random sample of n=45, find the probability of a sample mean being greater than 551 when mu=550 and sigma=3.7.
For a random sample of n=64, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 24.3 when Mu=24 and sigma=1.25.
For a random sample of n=64, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 24.3 when Mu=24 and sigma=1.25.
The procedure for constructing a confidence interval about a mean is ________, which means minor departures from normality do not affect the accuracy of the interval.
Critical Values Sir R. A. Fisher, a famous statistician, showed that the critical values of a chi-square distribution can be approximated by the standard normal distribution
χ²_k = [(z_k + √(2v – 1)) / 2]²
where v is the degrees of freedom and z_k is the z-score such that the area under the standard normal curve to the right of z_k is k. Use Fisher’s approximation to find χ²_0.975 and χ²_0.025 with 100 degrees of freedom. Compare the results with those found in Table VIII.
If we wish to obtain a 95% confidence interval of a parameter using the bootstrap percentile method, we determine the_______percentile and the_______ percentile of the resampled distribution.