Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Distribution The sampling distribution of the sample mean is the probability distribution of all possible sample means from a population. It describes how the sample means vary from sample to sample and is crucial for understanding the behavior of sample statistics. According to the Central Limit Theorem, as the sample size increases, the sampling distribution approaches a normal distribution, regardless of the population's distribution. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Mean of the Sampling Distribution The mean of the sampling distribution, also known as the expected value of the sample mean, is equal to the population mean (mu). This means that if you take many samples from a population and calculate their means, the average of those sample means will converge to the population mean. In this case, with mu = 45, the mean of the sampling distribution is also 45. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion