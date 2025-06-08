Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Distribution The sampling distribution of the sample mean is the probability distribution of all possible sample means from a population. It describes how the means of different samples will vary and is crucial for understanding the behavior of sample statistics. The Central Limit Theorem states that, regardless of the population's distribution, the sampling distribution will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Mean of the Sampling Distribution The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample means, also known as the expected value, is equal to the population mean (mu). This means that if you take many samples and calculate their means, the average of those means will converge to the population mean. In this case, with mu = 150, the mean of the sampling distribution will also be 150. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion