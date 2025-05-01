Find for a 90% confidence interval.
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Make a 90% confidence interval for a parameter, y, with point estimate , & margin of error .
Find the critical value, , for a 80% confidence interval.
Determining Sample Size. Assume that each sample is a simple random sample obtained from a normally distributed population.
You want to estimate for the population of diastolic blood pressures of air traffic controllers in the United States. Find the minimum sample size needed to be 95% confident that the sample standard deviation s is within 1% of σ. Is this sample size practical?
Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.
Designing Manholes According to the website www.torchmate.com, “manhole covers must be a minimum of 22 in. in diameter, but can be as much as 60 in. in diameter.” Assume that a manhole is constructed to have a circular opening with a diameter of 22 in. Men have shoulder widths that are normally distributed with a mean of 18.2 in. and a standard deviation of 1.0 in. (based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey).
a. What percentage of men will fit into the manhole?
Interpreting Normal Quantile Plots. In Exercises 5–8, examine the normal quantile plot and determine whether the sample data appear to be from a population with a normal distribution.
Ages of Presidents The normal quantile plot represents the ages of presidents of the United States at the times of their inaugurations. The data are from Data Set 22 "Presidents" in Appendix B.
Determining Normality. In Exercises 9–12, refer to the indicated sample data and determine whether they appear to be from a population with a normal distribution. Assume that this requirement is loose in the sense that the population distribution need not be exactly normal, but it must be a distribution that is roughly bell-shaped.
Taxi Trips The distances (miles) traveled by New York City taxis transporting customers, as listed in Data Set 32 "Taxis" in Appendix B
Determining Normality. In Exercises 9–12, refer to the indicated sample data and determine whether they appear to be from a population with a normal distribution. Assume that this requirement is loose in the sense that the population distribution need not be exactly normal, but it must be a distribution that is roughly bell-shaped.
Dunkin' Donuts The drive-through service times (seconds) of Dunkin' Donuts lunch customers, as listed in Data Set 36 "Fast Food" in Appendix B
Good Sample? An economist is investigating the incomes of college students. Because she lives in Maine, she obtains sample data from that state. Is the resulting mean income of college students a good estimator of the mean income of college students in the United States? Why or why not?
Distributions Identify the distribution (normal, Student t, chi-square) that should be used in each of the following situations. If none of the three distributions can be used, what other method could be used?
a. In constructing a confidence interval of , you have 75 sample values and they appear to be from a population with a skewed distribution. The population standard deviation is not known.
Atkins Weight Loss Program In a test of weight loss programs, 40 adults used the Atkins weight loss program. After 12 months, their mean weight loss was found to be 2.1 lb, with a standard deviation of 4.8 lb. Construct a 90% confidence interval estimate of the standard deviation of the weight loss for all such subjects. Does the confidence interval give us information about the effectiveness of the diet?
Arm Circumferences Listed below are arm circumferences (cm) of randomly selected women (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” from Appendix B). Also shown is the normal quantile plot of those measurements.
b. Are the requirements for constructing a 95% confidence interval estimate of the population standard deviation satisfied? If so, construct that confidence interval.
Degrees of Freedom For Example 1, we used df=smaller of n1-1 and n2-1 we got df=11 and the corresponding critical value is t=-1.796 (found from Table A-4). If we calculate df using Formula 9-1, we get df=19.370 and the corresponding critical value is t=-1.727 How is using the critical value of t=-1.796 "more conservative" than using the critical value of t=-1.727
Alcohol in Children’s Movies Listed below is a simple random sample of times (seconds) that animated children’s movies showed the use of alcohol (based on Data Set 20 “Alcohol and Tobacco in Movies” in Appendix B).
a. Are the requirements for constructing a 95% confidence interval estimate of the population mean satisfied? If so, construct that confidence interval.
Tour de France Listed below are the average speeds (km/h) of winners of the Tour de France men’s bicycle race. The speeds are listed in order by year, beginning with the year 2000.
a. Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the population mean.