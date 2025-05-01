Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.





Designing Manholes According to the website www.torchmate.com, “manhole covers must be a minimum of 22 in. in diameter, but can be as much as 60 in. in diameter.” Assume that a manhole is constructed to have a circular opening with a diameter of 22 in. Men have shoulder widths that are normally distributed with a mean of 18.2 in. and a standard deviation of 1.0 in. (based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey).





a. What percentage of men will fit into the manhole?