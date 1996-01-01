Estimating the Median Use the sample data listed in Exercise 1 “Bootstrap Requirements” to generate 1000 bootstrap samples, and find the median in each of those samples. After obtaining the 1000 sample medians, find the 95% confidence interval estimate of the population median by evaluating p2.5 and p97.5 from the sorted 1000 medians. Given that the sample times in Exercise 1 are from the 50 times in Data Set 20 “Alcohol and Tobacco in Movies” and those 50 times have a median of 5.5, how well did the bootstrap method work to create a “good” confidence interval?
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Bachelor's Degree in Four Years In a study of government financial aid for college students, it becomes necessary to estimate the percentage of full-time college students who earn a bachelor's degree in four years or less. Find the sample size needed to estimate that percentage. Use a 0.1 margin of error, and use a confidence level of 95%.

a. Assume that nothing is known about the percentage to be estimated.
a. Assume that nothing is known about the percentage to be estimated.27views
Bachelor's Degree in Four Years In a study of government financial aid for college students, it becomes necessary to estimate the percentage of full-time college students who earn a bachelor's degree in four years or less. Find the sample size needed to estimate that percentage. Use a 0.1 margin of error, and use a confidence level of 95%.
b. Assume that prior studies have shown that about 40% of full-time students earn bachelor's degrees in four years or less.
Bachelor's Degree The president of Brown University wants to estimate the mean time (years) it takes students to earn a bachelor's degree. How many students must be surveyed in order to be 95% confident that the estimate is within 0.2 year of the true population mean? Assume that the population standard deviation is sigma=1.3 years
Mint Specs Listed below are weights (grams) from a simple random sample of pennies produced after 1983 (from Data Set 40 "Coin Weights" in Appendix B). Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of for the population of such pennies. What does the confidence interval suggest about the U.S. Mint specifications that now require a standard deviation of 0.0230 g for weights of pennies?
Professor Evaluation Scores Listed below are student evaluation scores of professors from Data Set 28 "Course Evaluations" in Appendix B. Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of for each of the two data sets. Does there appear to be a difference in variation?
Comparing Waiting Lines
The values listed below are waiting times (in minutes) of customers at the Jefferson Valley Bank, where customers enter a single waiting line that feeds three teller windows. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population standard deviation sigma.
Comparing Waiting Lines
The values listed below are waiting times (in minutes) of customers at the Bank of Providence, where customers may enter any one of three different lines that have formed at three teller windows. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population standard deviation sigma.
Regression and Predictions
Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.
Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.
Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.
Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Listed below are the same data from Table 10-1 in the Chapter Problem, but an additional pair of values has been added from actual Powerball results. (Jackpot amounts are in millions of dollars, ticket sales are in millions.) Find the best predicted number of tickets sold when the jackpot was actually 345 million dollars. How does the result compare to the value of 55 million tickets that were actually sold?
Finding the Best Model
In Exercises 5–16, construct a scatterplot and identify the mathematical model that best fits the given data. Assume that the model is to be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models.
Deaths from Motor Vehicle Crashes Listed below are the numbers of deaths in the United States resulting from motor vehicle crashes. Use the best model to find the projected number of such deaths for the year 2025.
Normal Quantile Plot The accompanying normal quantile plot was obtained from the longevity times of presidents. What does this graph tell us?
Regression and Predictions
Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.
Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.
Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.
Taxis Use the distance/fare data from Exercise 15 and find the best predicted fare amount for a distance of 3.10 miles. How does the result compare to the actual fare of \$15.30?
Matching In Exercises 17–20, match the level of confidence c with the appropriate confidence interval. Assume each confidence interval is constructed for the same sample statistics.
c = 0.98
True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
If the sample size is at least 30, then you can use z-scores to determine the probability that a sample mean falls in a given interval of the sampling distribution.
True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
A sampling distribution is normal only when the population is normal.