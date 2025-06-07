Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
4:14 minutes
Problem 5.4.15
Textbook Question
Finding Probabilities In Exercises 15–18, the population mean and standard deviation are given. Find the indicated probability and determine whether the given sample mean would be considered unusual.
For a random sample of n=64, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 24.3 when Mu=24 and sigma=1.25.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values in the problem. The population mean (μ) is 24, the population standard deviation (σ) is 1.25, the sample size (n) is 64, and we are tasked with finding the probability that the sample mean (x̄) is less than 24.3.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE). The formula for the standard error is SE = σ / √n. Substitute the given values for σ and n into the formula to compute SE.
Step 3: Convert the sample mean (x̄ = 24.3) to a z-score using the formula z = (x̄ - μ) / SE. Substitute the values for x̄, μ, and SE into the formula to calculate the z-score.
Step 4: Use the z-score to find the corresponding probability. Refer to the standard normal distribution table (or use statistical software) to find the cumulative probability associated with the calculated z-score.
Step 5: Interpret the result. Compare the probability to the threshold for unusual events (commonly 0.05 or 5%). If the probability is less than this threshold, the sample mean would be considered unusual; otherwise, it would not be considered unusual.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution. This theorem is crucial for understanding how to calculate probabilities related to sample means, especially when the sample size is large, such as n=64 in this case.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Standard Error
Standard Error (SE) measures the dispersion of sample means around the population mean. It is calculated as the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size (SE = sigma/√n). In this scenario, the SE will help determine how likely it is for the sample mean to be less than 24.3 given the population parameters.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Z-Score
A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated using the formula Z = (X - Mu) / SE, where X is the sample mean. By calculating the Z-score for the sample mean of 24.3, we can assess whether this value is unusual compared to the expected distribution of sample means.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice