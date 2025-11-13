True or False: To construct a confidence interval about a population variance or standard deviation, either the population from which the sample is drawn must be normal, or the sample size must be large.
The area under the t-distribution with 18 degrees of freedom to the right of t = 1.56 is 0.0681. What is the area under the t-distribution with 18 degrees of freedom to the left of t = –1.56? Why?
Key Concepts
t-Distribution
Degrees of Freedom
Symmetry of the t-Distribution
The procedure for constructing a confidence interval about a mean is ________, which means minor departures from normality do not affect the accuracy of the interval.
Critical Values Sir R. A. Fisher, a famous statistician, showed that the critical values of a chi-square distribution can be approximated by the standard normal distribution
χ²_k = [(z_k + √(2v – 1)) / 2]²
where v is the degrees of freedom and z_k is the z-score such that the area under the standard normal curve to the right of z_k is k. Use Fisher’s approximation to find χ²_0.975 and χ²_0.025 with 100 degrees of freedom. Compare the results with those found in Table VIII.
If we wish to obtain a 95% confidence interval of a parameter using the bootstrap percentile method, we determine the_______percentile and the_______ percentile of the resampled distribution.
Which of the following is the correct critical value for a confidence level of in a standard normal distribution?
Which of the following is the best interpretation of the power of a significance test?
Based on the bar chart showing the confidence intervals for the mean test scores of four different classes, which of the following is an accurate conclusion?