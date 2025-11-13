Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

t-Distribution The t-distribution is a probability distribution used in statistics when estimating population parameters with small sample sizes. It is symmetric and bell-shaped like the normal distribution but has heavier tails, which account for extra uncertainty. The shape depends on degrees of freedom, affecting the spread and tail thickness.

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom (df) refer to the number of independent values that can vary in an analysis without breaking any constraints. In the t-distribution, df typically equals the sample size minus one. The value of df influences the shape of the t-distribution, with higher df making it closer to the normal distribution.