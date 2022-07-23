Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 8 - (-13)
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Recognize that the problem involves subtracting a negative number: \$8 - (-13)$.
Recall the rule that subtracting a negative number is equivalent to adding its positive counterpart, so rewrite the expression as \$8 + 13$.
Perform the addition operation by combining the two positive numbers.
Write the final expression clearly as \$8 + 13$ to show the sum.
Understand that this step simplifies the original problem by converting subtraction of a negative into addition, which is easier to compute.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Understanding Addition and Subtraction of Integers
This concept involves knowing how to add and subtract positive and negative whole numbers. Subtracting a negative number is equivalent to adding its positive counterpart, which simplifies calculations and avoids common errors.
Recognizing that a minus sign before a parenthesis changes the sign of the number inside is crucial. For example, subtracting a negative number means you add the positive value, which is key to correctly simplifying expressions.
Fundamental skills in performing addition and subtraction operations accurately are essential. This includes combining numbers correctly and understanding the order of operations when simplifying expressions.