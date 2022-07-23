Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5
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1
Identify the operation to be performed, which is addition of the two numbers: \(-2.8 + 4.5\).
Recall that adding a negative number is equivalent to subtracting its absolute value, so this can be thought of as \$4.5 - 2.8$.
Set up the subtraction: subtract 2.8 from 4.5.
Perform the subtraction by aligning the decimal points and subtracting the digits accordingly.
Write the result as the sum of the original expression.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Basic Arithmetic Operations
Understanding addition and subtraction of real numbers is fundamental. Here, combining negative and positive decimals requires careful attention to signs and magnitude to find the correct sum or difference.
Visualizing numbers on a number line helps in comprehending how adding a positive number moves right and adding a negative number moves left. This aids in accurately determining the result of sums or differences involving negative values.
Working with decimals requires aligning decimal points and performing operations digit by digit. Precision in decimal arithmetic ensures the correct calculation of sums or differences involving decimal numbers.