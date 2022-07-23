Identify the operation to be performed: the problem asks to find the sum or difference of the numbers 4 and -9.
Recall that subtracting a negative number is equivalent to adding its positive counterpart. So, rewrite the expression \$4 - 9\( as \)4 + (-9)$.
Understand that adding a negative number is the same as moving left on the number line, which means the result will be less than 4.
Perform the addition of \$4 + (-9)$ by combining the numbers: subtract 9 from 4 because the second number is negative.
Express the final result as \$4 - 9 = 4 + (-9)$, which simplifies to a single number less than zero.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Understanding Sum and Difference in Arithmetic
Sum refers to the result of adding two numbers, while difference is the result of subtracting one number from another. Recognizing whether to add or subtract is essential for solving problems involving sums or differences.
Addition and subtraction are fundamental arithmetic operations. Addition combines values to get a total, and subtraction finds how much one number differs from another. Mastery of these operations is crucial for solving numerical problems.