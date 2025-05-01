Given a right triangle with angles , , and , where is the right angle, if and , what is the measure of angle ?
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a regular polygon with sides, what is the measure of each interior angle?
Recall the formula to find the measure of each interior angle of a regular polygon with \( n \) sides: \[ \text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(n - 2) \times 180^\circ}{n} \]
Identify the number of sides \( n \) in the polygon. Here, \( n = 4 \) since it is a regular polygon with 4 sides.
Substitute \( n = 4 \) into the formula: \[ \text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(4 - 2) \times 180^\circ}{4} \]
Simplify the numerator first: \[ (4 - 2) \times 180^\circ = 2 \times 180^\circ = 360^\circ \]
Divide the result by the number of sides to find each interior angle: \[ \frac{360^\circ}{4} = 90^\circ \]
