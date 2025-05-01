If arc AB is one-fourth of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle subtended by arc AB?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Radians
Multiple Choice
If arc CD is one-fourth of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle subtended by arc CD?
Recall that the radian measure of a central angle in a circle is given by the ratio of the length of the arc it subtends to the radius of the circle, but more simply, the full circle corresponds to an angle of \$2\pi$ radians.
Since the entire circumference corresponds to \$2\pi\( radians, if arc CD is one-fourth of the circumference, then the central angle subtended by arc CD is one-fourth of \)2\pi$ radians.
Express this relationship mathematically as: \(\text{Central angle} = \frac{1}{4} \times 2\pi\).
Simplify the expression by multiplying the fraction and \$2\pi\(: \)\frac{1}{4} \times 2\pi = \frac{2\pi}{4}$.
Finally, reduce the fraction \(\frac{2\pi}{4}\) to its simplest form, which gives the radian measure of the central angle subtended by arc CD.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
When a particle completes one full revolution in circular motion, how many radians of angle does it cover?
Multiple Choice
If the measure of central angle RST is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector if and ?
Multiple Choice
An arc on a circle measures . Within which range is the radian measure of the central angle?
Multiple Choice
What is the total radian measure of the angle the minute hand travels in full rotations?
Multiple Choice
If a circle has a radius of inches and a central angle of radians, what is the length of arc in inches?
