When a particle completes one full revolution in circular motion, how many radians of angle does it cover?
If the measure of central angle RST is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector if and ?
An arc on a circle measures . Within which range is the radian measure of the central angle?
If arc CD is one-fourth of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle subtended by arc CD?
If a circle has a radius of inches and a central angle of radians, what is the length of arc in inches?