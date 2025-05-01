Given a right triangle , which of the following triangles represents the image after applying the sine function to angle to find the ratio of the length of the side opposite angle to the hypotenuse?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angles measuring , , and , what is the measure of the smallest angle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$.
Identify the given angles: \$15^\circ\(, \)29^\circ\(, and \)136^\circ$.
Check if the triangle is a right triangle by verifying if any angle is \$90^\circ\(. Since none of the given angles is \)90^\circ$, this cannot be a right triangle.
Since the problem states it is a right triangle but the given angles do not add up to \$180^\circ\( or include a \)90^\circ$ angle, re-examine the problem statement or given data for consistency.
Assuming the problem intends to find the smallest angle among the given angles, simply compare the three angles and identify the smallest one, which is \$15^\circ$.
