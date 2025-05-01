In a circle with center and radius inches, if the measure of angle is , what is the length of minor arc ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose is tangent to circle at point . If the distance from the center to point is units and the distance from to is units, what is the length of the radius of the circle?
A
units
B
units
C
units
D
units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements: line segment LK is tangent to circle J at point K, the distance from center J to point L is 10 units, and the distance from L to K is 6 units.
Recall the property that a radius drawn to a tangent point is perpendicular to the tangent line. Therefore, segment JK (the radius) is perpendicular to LK at point K.
Recognize that triangle JLK is a right triangle with right angle at K, where JK is the radius (unknown), LK is 6 units, and JL is 10 units.
Apply the Pythagorean theorem to triangle JLK: \(JL^2 = JK^2 + LK^2\), which translates to \$10^2 = r^2 + 6^2\(, where \)r$ is the radius JK.
Rearrange the equation to solve for the radius: \(r^2 = 10^2 - 6^2\), then express the radius as \(r = \sqrt{10^2 - 6^2}\).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angles measuring , , and , what is the measure of the smallest angle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
If a sector of a circle has a central angle of , what is the ratio of the area of the sector to the area of the entire circle?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angle , which of the following expressions can be used to find the measure of angle ? Select three options.
11
views
Multiple Choice
A circle has a radius of inches and a central angle of . What is the approximate length of the arc subtended by this angle? Choose the closest value.
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given two right triangles and , which congruency theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent? Choose from: , , , or .
11
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations