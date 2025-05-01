If and are two angles in standard position, which angle has a measure equal to the sum of and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin and its initial side along the positive x-axis, with the terminal side rotating counterclockwise.
Since the terminal side passes through the point (0, 1) on the unit circle, identify the coordinates of this point as (x, y) = (0, 1).
Recognize that the unit circle has radius 1, so any point on it satisfies the equation \(x^2 + y^2 = 1\); here, the point (0, 1) lies exactly at the top of the circle.
Determine the angle whose terminal side passes through (0, 1). On the unit circle, this corresponds to the angle where the cosine (x-coordinate) is 0 and the sine (y-coordinate) is 1.
Recall that the sine of an angle is 1 at \$90^\circ\(, so the measure of angle \)BDC\( is \)90^\circ$.
