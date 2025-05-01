Given an angle in standard position with its initial side along the positive -axis and its terminal side passing through point on the unit circle, if the arc subtends an angle of at the origin, what is the measure of arc in radians?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at , measured from the o'clock position in standard position (counterclockwise from the positive -axis)?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the minute hand of a clock completes a full circle (360 degrees or \$2\pi$ radians) every 60 minutes.
Calculate the angular displacement of the minute hand per minute by dividing the full circle by 60: \(\frac{2\pi}{60} = \frac{\pi}{30}\) radians per minute.
Determine the number of minutes past the hour at 5:00, which is 0 minutes, since the time is exactly on the hour.
Multiply the angular displacement per minute by the number of minutes past the hour to find the angular position: \$0 \times \frac{\pi}{30} = 0$ radians.
Interpret the result: the minute hand is at the 12 o'clock position, which corresponds to 0 radians measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis (standard position).
Angles in Standard Position practice set
