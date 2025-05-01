Given a right triangle where angle is larger than angle , what is the approximate value of if and are two of the triangle's angles? Choose the closest value.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In circle O, if arc AB measures , what is the measure of angle CAB, where C is a point on the circle such that angle CAB is an inscribed angle that intercepts arc AB?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Inscribed Angle Theorem, which states that an inscribed angle in a circle is half the measure of the arc it intercepts.
Identify the given arc measure: arc AB measures \$48^\circ$.
Since angle CAB is an inscribed angle intercepting arc AB, use the formula: \(\text{angle CAB} = \frac{1}{2} \times \text{measure of arc AB}\).
Substitute the given arc measure into the formula: \(\text{angle CAB} = \frac{1}{2} \times 48^\circ\).
Simplify the expression to find the measure of angle CAB.
