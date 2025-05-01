Point P is the center of the circle in the figure above. If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of if ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In a right triangle, one leg measures units and the other leg measures units. Find the length of the hypotenuse. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
Watch next
Master Finding Missing Side Lengths with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In a right triangle ABC, angle C is the right angle and angle A measures . What is the measure of angle B?
Given a right triangle where one leg has length , the other leg has length , and the hypotenuse is , what is the value of ?
Given a right triangle with one leg measuring cm, how many distinct right triangles (up to congruence) can be constructed with this information alone?
In a right triangle, one leg has length and the hypotenuse has length . Find the length of the other leg in simplest radical form with a rational denominator.
In a right triangle, two interior angles each measure . Which of the following statements is true about this triangle?
Given a right triangle with hypotenuse length and height , which formula can be used to find the length of the base ?
Solving Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations